From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Management of Kebbi State University of Science and Technology Aliero (KSUSTA) has scheduled 12th and 13th September 2023 for screening exercise of fresh candidates seeking for admission to study various undergraduate courses in the University for the year 2023/2024 academic session.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the institution, Mallam Hussaini Adamu Zuru confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

Zuru who qoated the Registrar of the University, Maimaro Alhaji Tilli, stated that only candidates who scored 140 and above in JAMB examination and Direct Entry applicants should participate in the exercise.

According to him, “a statement from the University issued by the Registrar of the University Maimaro Alhaji Tilli explained that only candidates that scored 140 points and above in the JAMB examination including those seeking for Direct Entry admission are to participate in the screening exercise.

“Already online registration for the fresh candidates has commenced from 14th August and will end on 11th September 2023. The physical screening of the fresh candidates and the courses they applied will take place in 7 different faculties of the University. The candidates appearing for the screening exercise are to possess original copies of their credentials and are also advised to visit the University website for more details”.