From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Governorship Tribunal sitting in Birnin Kebbi has admitted all original certificates of the Deputy Governor, Abubakar Umar, presented by Permanent Secretary, Sokoto State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Schools Education.

They tendered the documents to prove the deputy governor attended the institutions he listed as well his attendance in the mock examination of the Sultan Abubakar Teachers College.

The original certificates of Umar Abubakar Argungu presented to the court included GCE O Level, National Diploma in Purchasing and Supply (Kaduna Polytechnic,Higher National Diploma in Purchasing and Supply(Kaduna Polytechnic) and Msc Transport,from Ogun State University.

Permanent Secretary of the Sokoto State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Schools Education was represented by Director Exams, Mustapha Idris Musa, who informed the Tribunal that he was before the panel on behalf of his permanent secretary via tribunal subpoena.

After tendering of the documents, second subpeoned witness, Abdulrahaman Jafar Lawal was cross-examined by first, second and fourth Respondents’ counsel as well as the counsel to the petitioners, led by Ibrahim K. Bawa.

Musa stated that the court’s subpoena they received ordered them to produce a broadsheet used for the mock examination of 1979 of their college among other documents.

He also told the court that one Zayanu Muhd Umar that presented himself as a principal of Sultan Abubakar College was a vice principal and at the time he came and allegedly presented himself, the genuine and substantive principal, Mustapha Abubakar, was in office and Zayanu went to Birnin kebbi without his boss’ knowledge or consent.

The tribunal Chairman, Justice Ofem O. Ofem after admitting documents tendered and evidence of the subpoened witnesses, adjourned hearing to today for continuation.