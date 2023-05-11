From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Coordinator of the Initiative for Transparency and Justice (IFTAJ), Shehu Isah Kudu, has disclosed that Senator Muhammad Adamu Aliero, representing Kebbi Central Senatorial district, was able to facilitate 550 different projects in the state.

Kudu stated this alongside the NGO Secretary General, Muhammad Usman Anache, during a press conference to refute malicious publication against Senator Aliero.

According to them, “We consider this write-up by Kabiru Giant as a deliberate attempt to stop any developmental projects in Kebbi State as usual.

“The aim of any responsible Government is to bring development to the people in terms of provision of infrastructures and social amenities like roads, water, skills acquisitions centres, farm implements, electricity, education, etc.

“As defendants of the truth and non-partisans in our operations, we are not here to support or oppose any party or persons in this regard but to say the truth for the benefit of the people of Kebbi State and Nigeria.

“We visited the 27 projects stated by Kabiru Giant in his petition and discovered that the projects were not fake, but actually carried out.

“That Senator Aliero secured the projects based on the demand of the people of those areas as the State Government didn’t undertake the projects.

“We discovered that Aliero secured more than 550 different projects to Kebbi State not only the 27 mentioned by Kabiru Giant.

“We visited the Federal Ministry of Works Birnin Kebbi to ascertain the legitimacy of the projects and discovered that those works were duly awarded by the Minister of Works, His Excellence, Mr Babatunde Fashola, from Abuja some are ongoing and some completed.

“We also discovered that all the due process in the awards of the contracts were duly followed.

That the projects were even Sub-Contracted to some APC chieftains in the State for execution and they were duly executed.

“We call on our people to rise up and fight corruption in totality and avoid personal or political sentiments in this direction, say the truth, report the truth and stand by the truth. Seeing is Believing. Anybody can go and verify from the communities involved and enquire how happy they are having those projects in their areas,” they said.