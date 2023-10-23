From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The joint security operatives comprising the military, police, DSS, civil defence and the vigilantes have succeeded in rescued three persons abducted by kidnappers in Kanzanna forest of Bunza Local Government Area.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Media,Mallam Yahyah Sarki confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him , “the joint security operation team has also neutralised one suspected bandit while several others escaped with bullet wounds following an attack launched by the troops against the bandits who have carried out series of nefarious activities in Kalgo, Bunza and Arewa Local Government Areas of Kebbi State.”

It will be recalled that Kebbi State Governor Dr Nasir Idris had on Saturday visited the communities affected by the banditry in Kalgo and Bunza Local Governments and promised to take proactive measures against the criminal elements.

The governor immediately summoned an emergency security council meeting with all the security heads in the state and directed the setting up of a joint operation involving all the security agencies, with a clear mandate to go after the bandits and provide adequate security in the affected villages.

According to the Director of Security, Cabinet Office , Birnin Kebbi, AbdulRahman Usman, the governor has also directed the provision of adequate logistics support for the joint operation team as well as directed the deployment of more security personnel the affected local Government Areas to bolster security for the protection of lives and properties of people .

He observed that the success story may not be unconnected to the gallant efforts of the joint security team as well as the holistic commitment of state government at providing the necessary support and assistance to the joint security agencies.