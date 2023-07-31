Insists money for children’s education, welfare

From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Mr Samuel Titus Musa, has disbursed about N13.3 million to 24 deceased families of the police officers who died on their official duties.

Musa, who disbursed this money at the police headquarters, Birnin Kebbi, to the next of kin of the deceased, advised the beneficiaries to utilize the funds for the children’s education and their welfare.

According to him, “I am highly delighted to welcome you to the headquarters, Kebbi State Police Command to witness the presentation of IGP Family Welfare Insurance and Group Personal Accident Scheme cheques worth Thirteen Million, Three Hundred Thousand Naira ( N13,300,000.) only, to twenty-four families of deceased Police officers, who lost their lives in active service of their fatherland.

“In view of the above, I want to reiterate the determination and commitment of the Ag. Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM towards ensuring the welfare of members of the force whether dead or alive.

“The IGP’s kind gesture is not only limited to supporting and encouraging the families of deceased police officers but also aimed at boosting the morale of the serving members of the force to do more in fighting crimes and criminality, as their welfare is paramount.

“At this juncture, I want to advise the beneficiaries of these cheques to use them judiciously in ameliorating their academic and other financial needs. I want to urge you all to use it for the children’s education and their welfare.

“Finally, I pray may the gentle souls of our departed colleagues have an eternal rest and may Almighty Allah give us the fortitude to bear the irreparable lost, amen,” he said.

In his response, on behalf of other beneficiaries, Yusuf Danlami commended the IGP and the Commissioner of Police in the state for the money extended to the deceased families.

He promised to judiciously utilise the funds according to the advice given by the CP and prayed for the protection of other officers in service, and not witness sudden death.