From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ward Executives Ward of Nassarawa 1 and Dangalidima Ward of the party have issued a 48-hour ultimatum to former Minister of Special Duties under President Goodluck Jonathan, Hon Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, General (retd) Sarki Y Bello, a former PDP gubernatorial candidate and past state party chairman, Alhaji Haruna DanDio, to respond to anti-party queries levelled them or faced suspension.

The party also issued the same query to Alhaji Buhari Bala for allegedly being involved in gross misconduct against the PDP during the gubernatorial elections held on 18/3/2023.

The Chairman of Nasarawa Ward 1, Ibrahim Abdulahi Namazaba, and Chairman of Dangaldima Ward, Birnin Kebbi, Alhaji Umaru Dattiya confirmed this in their different statements made available to newsmen .

The Chairman of Nassarawa Ward 1, Ibrahim Abdullahi, stated that “this is to bring to the attention of the general public that the Executive members of Nassarawa Ward 1, of PDP have, after a thorough investigation, resolved to issue a query to Hon.Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, General (retd) Sarki Yaki Bello and Alhaji Haruna Dan DO on the ground of allegation of gross misconduct to the party levelled against them.

” The allegations are;anti-party activities during the gubernatorial elections held on 18/03/2023. Non-payment of subscription/ revenue to the party, holding a series of meetings with some PDP supporters against the interest of the party.

“And organising and demonstrating strategic plans and financing the election of APC gubernatorial candidate during the 2023 general elections.

“In view of the above, these members were given 48 hours from the time of received of the queries to defend themselves and failure to comply, the party will go ahead with disciplinary action against them”.

Similarly, the Dangaldima Ward Chairman, Alhaji Umaru Dattiya, alongside his 16 other executive members, in a statement, jointly signed also gave Alhaji Buhari Bala the same 48 hours to respond to the same allegations or risk disciplinary action against him.