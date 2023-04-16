From Olanrewaju Lawak,Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State executives of Nassarawa Ward 1 and Dangaladima Ward of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have suspended Hon Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), former Minister of Special Duties under President Goodluck Jonathan, and General Bello S. Yaki, a former governorship candidate of the party for allegedly involving in anti-party activities during the governorship elections.

Other party’s members who were suspended alongside Turaki included Alhaji Haruna Saidu, Dan D.O, Umaru Magaji, Bala Dan Ayuba, Nura Arzika, Babangida Dan Izala, Haliru Sarki S.K and Alhaji Buhari Bala.

Chairman of Nassarawa Ward 1 and Chairman of Dangaldima Ward, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi Namazaba and Alhaji Umaru Datiya confirmed the suspension in separate statements made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

They said: “This is to bring to the attention of the public that the executive members of Nassarawa 1 ward of PDP have after a thorough investigation, resolved to suspend them from the party. The members, therefore, were suspended on the grounds of allegation of gross misconduct against the party.

“Therefore, based on the suspension queries given to them on the 10/04/2023, they did not answer or response to the queries. That is why at the expiration of 48 hours, we, the executive members of Nassarawa 1Ward, of PDP resolved that all the allegations leveled against them are true.”

The allegations leveled against the affected members according to the statements from the two chairmen, included anti-party activities during the gubernatorial elections held on the 18/3/2023, and non-payment of subscription/revenue to the party.

Other allegations made against them included holding a series of meeting with some PDP members to work against the interest and success of PDP, organising and demonstrating strategic plans and financing the election of APC gubernatorial candidate during the 2023 general elections.

“In view of the above, and their failure to defend themselves, the above mentioned members are hereby suspended,” the chairman said.

The Chairman of Dangaldima Ward, Alhaji Umaru Dattiya also stated that Alhaji Buhari Bala, who was a member of the party at the ward, engaged in the same allegations, and thereby, remained suspend for his failure to defend himself.