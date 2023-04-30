From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Okolo Agatha Banki, has sought the assistance of the State Government in the completion of the male hostel, staff quarters and camp fence.

Banki stated this during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘A’ stream II corps members held at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Dakingari.

According to her, “Your Excellency Sir, I humbly wish to make a passionate appeal as I bring to your notice, the Orientation camp challenges and solicit your intervention in the following areas, the completion of male hotel 4 for Corps Members as this will increase the capacity of Corps Members the Orientation Camp can host.

“Also, the provision of additional Staff quarters as the Staff population has increased, causing a shortage in accommodation, and low perimeter fence. Your Excellency, we look forward to your kind consideration and response.”

She thanked the Kebbi state Governor, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for honouring their invitation amidst your tight schedules.

While charging the Corps members, Banki informed them that the purpose of the Orientation Course was to equip Corps Members with practical social and leadership skills which will enable them to face the challenges of the service year ahead.

“The Orientation Course is also designed to give Corps Members adequate physical and mental training, to instil discipline and imbibe in them the spirit of collective responsibility as an important ingredient for nation-building. I must also emphasise that the Orientation Camp is highly regimented.”

In his remark at the ceremony, Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, represented by the Chairman of Jega Local Government Area, Hon Murtala Musa Habib Jega, assured the Service Corps that Kebbi State is known for peace and that security operatives have been directed to double efforts to ensure they have a hitch-free service year.

He said the State Government is doing all it can to improve the welfare of the Members of the Youth Service Corps.

The Governor charged the Corps Members to shun all forms of drug abuse, cultism, corruption, and other forms of social vices that are inimical to the image of the country and also wished them a successful service year.