From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Commissioner of Youth and Sports Development, Comrade Nura Bala Fingiler has promised that his Ministry would collaborate with the Sports Writer Association of Nigeria(SWAN) for the development of sports in the state.

Fingiler,stated this while responding to requests of the SWAN ,Kebbi State Executive, who paid him courtesy visit in his office on the need for his Ministry to collaborate with the association.

He informed them that his Ministry has recently secured visa for 16 players of Kebbi Beach Soccer club popularly known as Kebbi Fishers BSC who are participating in the Beach Soccer World Cup in Alghero, Italy which he personal supervised in Abuja.

He disclosed that the team,the number in Nigeria and Africa, have left Nigeria and currently in Italy where they would be slugging it out with other teams across the world.

According to him, ” we are going to partner with you to disseminate our sports news to the world. Definitely,we are going to partner with you. The Governor had given us an order to publicize all what we are doing.

“With the people like you, we would be able to disseminate news across the world”.

On the issue of SWAN office in the state, Fingiler informed the state executive of the association that the Ministry will look for an office in Birnin Kebbi Stadium to be serving as a temporary office and assured them that his Ministry would give them maximum support.

Earlier, the State Chairman of the association, Monsur Senchi requested for the Office for the association, strong collaboration on sports activities as well as partnership with them to organize various sports activities for the Ministries and agencies as well as security agencies in the state among others.