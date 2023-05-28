From Olanrewaju Lawal,Burni Kebbi

A prominent Islamic Scholar, Sheik Abbas Isa-Jega who is also

Deputy National Chairman, Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS) has charged the incoming administration in Kebbi State to be just, fair and exhibit the fear of God Almighty in discharging its constitutional responsibility.

Jega stated this while speaking at a Islamic get-together(wallimah) in preparation for May 29 swearing-in ceremony of Dr Nasiru Idris, Kebbi Governor-elect held at Presidential Lodge, Birnin Kebbi.

Speaking on the topic: “Rights of leaders on followers and rights of followers on leaders,” the cleric explained the need for the followers to obey and respect leaders while leaders should also respect and treat their followers justly, kindly and fairly.

Jega urged the elected leaders to focus attention on what would bring positive development of the society.

Taking his text from the Holy Qur’an and Hadith, the cleric called on the incoming government to ensure holistic investigation before making appointments, adding that anything done in a hurry may have the blessing of Shaitan (evil), “hence the need to follow things step-by-step to achieve success.”

While describing education as the foundation of every development, Isa-Jega advised the incoming government to give quality education to its people at all levels.

In their separate preaching, Prof. Lawal Na’inna and Sheik Isa Ibrahim-Bashir emphasized the need for a Muslim to be self-sufficient and avoid anything that would tarnish his/her image like begging.

They noted that begging had no place in Islam, saying that no society ever developed with its people making begging a business.

The clerics appealed to the incoming administration to be truthful and exhibit the fear of God Almighty in all they do.

Responding, the governor-elect, Dr Nasiru Idris promised to be just in the discharge of his responsibilities and appreciated the clerics for what he described as holistic advices and suggestions.

On his part, Gov. Atiku Bagudu on behalf of his family thanked the entire people of the state for given him the opportunity to serve them in the last eight years.