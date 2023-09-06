From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Dr Nasir Idris has ordered the immediate payment of annual leave grants to all categories of workers in the state and disclosed that his administration has received N2 billion out of N5 billion as palliative from federal government.

Idris gave the order while receiving the leadership of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Kebbi chapter, who paid him a courtesy visit at Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

While signing the order in the presence of the union leaders, the Governor instructed that payment should commence by tomorrow (Wednesday), insisting that all categories of workers from State, Local Government and Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs) must be paid a uniform of 10 per cent of annual pay.

He lamented that as an insider, he knew that previous administrations used to pay seven to eight per cent to some categories of workers while only few gets 10 per cent.

While speaking on palliative, Idris admitted that nobody could deny the fact that “people are hungry”, assuring that he “is a member of Predential committee” which had already roll out modalities on how to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

The Governor said he had so far received N2 billion from the N5 billion promised by the Federal Government and assured that Kebbi state and its 21 Local Government Councils would add between N3.5 and N4 billion to buy grains for onward distribution to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

Idris assured the union that NLC would be given its fair share separately for onward distribution to its members, advising, “I don’t want you to assume but believe that this is your government.”

He reminded them that the present administration had already started projects that have direct bearing to the lives of the common people, adding that a work to give the state capital a befitting outlook just like any other state capital in the country was on course.

The governor told the workers that his government was in talks with Innoson Motors Nig. Ltd. on vehicle procurement for state transport services to subsidise the cost of transportation in the state.

Earlier, the NLC Chairman in Kebbi, Alhaji Murtala Usman said they were in Government House to brief the governor on issues regarding the union’s nationwide strike.

He, however, confirmed that the state government had already engaged the union leadership in dialogue, saying, “we have been in discussion with government delegation under the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).”

Usman stressed the need for government to look into the possibility of reducing work days arising from subsidy removal and create other alternatives to ameliorate workers plights.

The labour leader commended the governor for initiating different developmental projects to transform the state and encouraged him to sustain the tempo for the common good of all.