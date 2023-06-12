From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Dr Nasir Idris has disclosed that his administration would create policies that have a direct impact on the lives of the people of the state through job creation, empowerment and agriculture programmes.

The governor said that he would join hands with influential persons of Kebbi origin at the national level to secure resources for reinvestment in the state to facilitate economic prosperity.

Governor Idris made this known at a reception organised in his honour by the APC support group, Nasarawa Two Ward, Birnin Kebbi, to rejoice with him on his victory at the polls and successful inauguration as executive governor.

He explained that as an educationist to the core, he has placed an optimal premium on the educational development of Kebbi state from basic education to tertiary level.

According to him, “In addition, the necessary focus would be directed at the execution of physical and legacy projects, and want to promise you that we are going to complete the construction of the state secretariat at Gwadangaji and subsequently put to use.”

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to operate an open-door administration receptive to advise, suggestions and constructive criticisms.

Idris made it clear that already, the incumbent government has set the ball running by embarking on civil service reform and has begun the process of constituting the cabinet, appointment of Special Advisers as well as boards of Commissions, Parastatals and Agencies.

He expressed happiness about the reception in his honour, describing himself as the most happiest person to be hosted at such an important event by his people of Nassarawa Two Ward, Birnin Kebbi.

He acknowledged that the ward has produced two consecutive governors, the only ward in the country to do so, in the persons of the immediate past governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and now himself.

Idris commended the people of the ward and Kebbi state, especially the APC family, for trooping out to elect candidates of their choice during the last elections, promising to uphold the confidence reposed in him.

Earlier, the Chairman of the APC Support Group, Alhaji Mansur Shehu, Dangaladiman Wazirin Gwandu, expressed delight that Nassarawa Two Ward has become unique in Nigeria by producing two executive governors of the state consecutively, Atiku Bagudu and Kauran Gwandu.

Shehu described Governor Idris as a precious gem, a builder in Kebbi politics and an inspirational leader who has earned respect at the state and national levels.

He appealed to the Governor to strengthen the efficacy of the APC at ward, local government and state levels, by making party politics to become attractive with reward mechanisms.

Shehu advised Idris to forgive his foes and presented a plaque to him as Nassarawa Two inspirational leadership award to motivate youth to appreciate and imbibe his lifestyle of society-oriented development.

In his remark, the Waziri of Gwandu, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar reminded Governor Nasir Idris about the difficulty and burden of leadership.

The Wazirin Gwandu spoke about the importance of Governor Nasir Idris upholding the agricultural legacy established by his predecessor, adding that as a professional teacher, the governor must also place priority on the development of the educational sector.