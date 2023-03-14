From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party for Kebbi state, Mr. Gambo Paul Tase, has stated that he is very much in the race for the March 18th governorship election.

Mr Tase therefore debunked rumour circulating in the state by some group of politicians that he has withdrawn from the contest and joined Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the coming election.

Tase, in a statement described the rumour as a park of pure lies and fake news.

He affirmed that he is solidly on ground and in the contest for the governorship of Kebbi state on the platform of the Labour Party.

He called on his teeming supporters across the state and indeed the entire nation to come out en masse on Saturday, the 18th of March 2023, to vote for Labour Party candidates in the election.

This, according to him, would guarantee the emancipation of Kebbi citizens and enable him to begin the great job of building a Kebbi state of their dream and a new hope for the future generations.

The statement, however, added, “this notice is therefore a clarion call to all my teeming supporters across the state and indeed the entire nation to come out en masse on Saturday, the 18th of March 2023, to vote for their beloved Labour Party and my candidacy for the emancipation of Kebbians and begin the great job of building a Kebbi State of our dream and a new hope for our future generations.”