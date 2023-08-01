From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State government has said that it’s committed to a partnership with Integrated Rice and Fish Diversification project (IRFDP) for improvement of rice and fish productions in the state.

State Governor Dr Nasir Idris stated this while speaking during a courtesy visit by the team of IRFDP in Birnin Kebbi.

Idris expressed the state government’s readiness for the partnership in order to boost agricultural productions in the state.

The Governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bala Tafida Yauri told the team that “agriculture is among priorities of his administration”, and assured them of the state government’s commitment towards the success of the project.

He also implore them to expand the programs to cover all the 21 local governments in the state.

Earlier speaking, the Team Leader, Prof.Emmanuel Ajayi said the project started in 2020 with Kebbi and Ebonyi states with the view of diversifying agriculture particularly rice and fish farming.

Ajayi informed that, IRFDP as a project that gains it support from USAID in collaboration with University of Ibadan, Usmanu Danfodio University Sokoto and partners was all about integrating fish with rice production.

He said, the project chosen Kebbi State as a leading state in rice and fish production in the country, followed by Ebonyi state.

According him, “the project was also aimed at improving food security in the country. Under the project,stakeholders in the state were already trained on the diversification of rice and fish farming using technology”, he said.

He then sought the state government support and cooperation towards achieving the set objective of the project.

In attendance were the Head of service Alhaji Sufiyanu Garba Bena,Permanent secretaries Cabinet and political affairs, Ministry of Animal health Husbandry and Fisheries. Directors of the Ministry,Special adviser on political and power among Others.