From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State government has said that it has determined to enter into partnership with S.D. Agro Industries Limited and other local Neem factories to revive the state organic fertilizer factory for neem oil and fertilizer production.

The State Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Abubakar stated this while receiving a proposal from MD/CEO of S.D. Agro Industries Limited, Mr. Sanjay K. Singh on joined ventures in his office in Birnin Kebbi.

Abubakar vowed to make an assessment of the factory before going into partnership with private factories and demanded for synergy between S.D. Agro Industries and the local factories for the success of the venture.

Earlier, the MD/CEO S.D. Agro Industries Limited, Mr. Sanjay K. Singh, sought the partnership with Kebbi State government to revive the abandoned State Organic Fertilizer Factory at Bulasa in order to produce fertilizers and other products.

According to him, ” if the factory is revived and put to use, the state government stand to annually generate more than five billion dollars revenue.

Sanjay pointed out that 95 percent of the raw materials are in Nigeria while other 5 percent would be exported, according to him the fertilizers to be produced are more healthy to the crops and met the current climate change resolutions standards.