From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Office of the Acting Head of Service of Kebbi State has suspended Yusuf Usman Jega, Ministry of Finance, Kebbi State, who is Head of Project Financial Management Unit under the Adolescent Girls’ Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Programme.

His suspension was contained in a circular signed by the acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

According to the circular, ” the officer was suspended for his outright refusal to brief appropriate authority on Adolescent Girls’ Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Programme activities under his watch.

“This constitutes an act of insubordination and disrespect to constituted authority.

The offences, insubordination and negligence of duty are punishable under public service rule No 030301(H) and (0) which the officer is liable to.

“Consequently, the erring officer has since been issued with a letter of suspension with immediate effect until further notice.”