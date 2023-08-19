From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris has signed N10 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with two companies for the completion of the ongoing construction of the Ultra Modern Secretariat Complex in Birnin Kebbi.

Idris,who Signed the MoU at the council chamber, Government House shortly after the maiden State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, said that the contract was to streamline the civil service and reduce the conjecture of workers.

He described the project as part of his commitment towards providing conducive working environment for the workers and urged the contractors to meet up with the 18 months contractual agreement.

While given the history of the work, the Kebbi State Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba-Bena recalled that the project was initially awarded to Rockwell Nigeria Limited at the cost of N3.8 billion in 2013 by the then Governor of the state,Alhdji Saidu Usman Dakingari administration.

He said the project which was later reviewed to N7.7 billion in Nov. 2014 due to fluctuation in prices of goods had reached 50 per cent completion by Dec. 2015 but was later abandoned.

He said in view of the fact that this administration had the interest of workers at heart, it was now re-awarded the contract to the two companies which are MTECH Universal Concept Limited and ZBCC Limited.

According to him, the project is divided into “Lot A and Lot B” at the cost of over N10 billion with 18 months completion period.

Speaking with newsmen, the Project Manager, MTECH Universal Concept limited Engr. Manir Jega appreciated the governor for finding indigenous contractors worthy of completing the work.

“Am assuring you that ‘In Sha Allah’ we are going to put in our best to ensure quality and speedy work to meet up with the time frame. We did a similar project at WACOT and we have constructed many rice mills projects across the country,” he assured.