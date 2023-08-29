From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has assured that all necessary support and cooperation would be given to the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, (RMAFC) in its Revenue generation monitoring exercise.

The state Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafidan Kabi gave the assurance when he received officials of the commission led by Alhaji Madu Aji Julani on a courtesy call in Birnin- Kebbi today.

Abubakar directed the State government’s ministries, departments and agencies to give the officials all relevant information they require to achieve the objectives of their assignment.

Earlier in his address, the Leader of the delegation, Alhaji Madu Aji Julani said they were in the state to monitor revenue generation information so as to ensure all revenue generated are accurately remitted into the federation account.

Julani said they were also in the state to demand and obtain relevant information on revenue generations as enshrined in the 1999 constitution.

He then sought the support and cooperation of the state government to enable them carry out their assignment diligently.