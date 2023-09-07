From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has condoled with the family of Sheik Giro Argungu, a famous Islamic scholar in Nigeria.

Chief Press Secretary to Kebbi State Governor,Ahmed Idris, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen n Birnin Kebbi.

He quoted Gov. Nasir Idris to have described the death of the scholar as a great loss not only to his immediate family but also to Kebbi, Nigeria and entire Muslim Ummah.

According to him,”the governor appealed to the family members, Kebbi people and Islamic Ummah to accept the will of Almighty Allah in good faith and bear in mind that every soul “is” destined to test the bitterness of death at an appointed time that nobody would cross over his/her time.”

The Governor prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

Giro was a renown Islamic preacher in Nigeria under the banner of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS).

The deceased, who was aged 71, died on Wednesday at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Birnin Kebbi after an illness and left behind four wives, many children and grand children.

Funeral prayer is arranged to take place at Argungu on Thursday.