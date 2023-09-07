From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Commissioner of Youth and sports, Hon.Nura Bala Fingale has declared that the management of Kebbi United Football Club has been disolved.

Chief Press Secretary to Kebbi State Governor,Ahmed Idris confirmed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him,” the Commissioner, Ministry of Youth and Supports, Hon. Nura Bala Fingale who stated this said that the dissolution became necessary with a view to repositioning the team.

“He said the dissolution was due to the fact that the State Government wanted to streamline the sport activities to ensure good governance.The commissioner added that a caretaker committee would be appointed very soon”.

The commissioner according to the statement,thanked the outgoing football management team for their maximum support and cooperation toward serving the team and state at large.