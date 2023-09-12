From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State government has appointed a four-member Interim Management Committee for Kebbi United Football Club.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Youth and Supports, Hon. Nura Bala Fingale announced the appointment in Birnin Kebbi.

He said a committee of four people would oversee the affairs of the team in the meantime.

Bala Fingale noted that the appointment became imperative in view of the dissolution of the previous management football club members towards repositioning the team.

The commissioner said the dissolution was due to the fact that the State Government wanted to streamline sporting activities to ensure good governance.

“A caretaker committee has been appointed pending the final decision of the government in restructuring sporting activities in the state,” he said.

According to him, those appointed include; Mansir Bawa, who will serve as the Chairman, Nura Abdullahi Koko, Team Manager, Ibrahim Usman Magaji Rafi (Amu) Welfare and Ibrahim Abdullahi Ngaski as the Secretary.

The commissioner appreciated the outgoing football management team for their efforts, maximum support and cooperation towards serving the team and state at large while urging the newly appointed interim committee to be diligent and committed to their duties in order to achieve the desired aims and objectives.