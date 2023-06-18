From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Hajiya Zainab Nasir Idris, has called on traditional rulers in the state to support her programme on girl-child education with ideas and advice that will ensure success of the program.

She made the call at the palace of the Emir of Gwandu, Birnin Kebbi when she paid him a courtesy visit.

Wives of top government functionaries as well as the wives of all local government chairmen and all the female councillors across wards accompanied Hajiya Idris on the visit.

She explained to the royal father that under the present administration of her husband, Dr Nasiru Idris, she is set to prioritize education, specifically focusing on empowering the girl-child.

Nasir said her position as the wife of the governor and her experience would enable her to advocate for some policies, launch initiatives, and engage communities to ensure every girl in Kebbi State has access to quality education, fostering social progress and gender equality.

While describing the role of traditional rulers who are fathers to all leaders in any administration as critical in governance, she said, “there is need for traditional rulers and the entire people of the state to support her programmes.”

The Emir of Gwandu and Chairman of Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammad Iliyasu Bashir appreciated the wife of the governor and her entourage for the visit.

He described education of children, both boys and girls, as the bedrock of every society and assured her of maximum support and cooperation.