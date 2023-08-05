From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Wife of the Kebbi State governor Hajia Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris has urged parents and guardians in the state to enroll their wards in schools.

She stated this during awareness campaign on the significance of education in Birnin Kebbi.

Press Secretary to the Governor’s Wife,Hajiya Khadija Saadu stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to her, “Hajiya Nasare stressed that no meaningful development could be achieved without education, thus, she advised that parents should not be demoralized in supporting the education of their wards by the current economic hardship.

“Moreover, She stated that to entice families to send their children to school, Social intervention programs will be provided on education and parent will be empowered in other to be self-reliant.

“The wife of the governor equally said, Children must not merely dip their toes into the water of knowledge but rather, they must swim until they reach the shores of completion. The significance of this journey lies not only in personal accomplishment but in the transformative power it provides for society at large.

“It is only education that will give you an equal opportunity to contribute to the development of your communities, State, and the nation at large. I urge parents and guardians to send their wards to school. Zainab said.

