From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Hajiya Zainab Nasir Idris has called on traditional rulers in the state to support her programs on girl-child education with ideas and advice that will ensure success of the program.

She made the call at the Emir of Gwandu’s palace in Birnin Kebbi when she paid him a courtesy visit.

The wife of the Kebbi Governor was accompanied by top government functionary wives, all Local Government Chairmen’s wives, and all the female councilors across Wards.

She explained to the royal father that under the present administration of her husband, Dr Nasiru Idris, she is set to prioritize education, specifically focusing on empowering the girl-child.

Nasir said her position as the wife of the Governor and her experiences will enable her to advocate for some policies, launch initiatives, and engage communities to ensure every girl in Kebbi State has access to quality education, fostering social progress and gender equality.

While describing the role of traditional rulers who are fathers to all in any administration as critical in governance, she said that “there is need for traditional rulers and the entire people of the state to support her programs”.

However, the Emir of Gwandu and Chairman of Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammad Iliyasu Bashir appreciated the wife of the governor and her entourage for the visit.

He described education of children; both boys and girls as a bed rock of every society and assured her maximum support and cooperation.