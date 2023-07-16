From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Wife of Kebbi Governor, Hajiya Zainab Idris, has gave out financial and material assistance to a mother of eight children, who gave birth to triplets.

The material items included a bag of rice, millet and maize, baby kits, clothes, textile materials and baby milk, among others.

While presenting the items at Fati Lami Maternity Complex, in Birnin Kebbi , Hajiya Idris explained that the assistance was meant to support the parents in nurturing the new babies.

Idris, who was represented by Hajiya Fati Sani-Udu, Special Adviser to Gov. Nasir Idris on Women Affairs, said that the gesture was part of her passion for assisting pregnant women, particularly those from indigent households.

According to her, ” I personally have a passion for giving assistance to pregnant women and mothers from indigent households even before my husband became the governor of the state.

“I will continue to assist the needy in communities, especially mothers that give birth to twins or triplets,” she said.

She advised pregnant women to visit health facilities for antenatal care to avoid complications during childbirth.

In his response, the father of the triplets, Malam Aliyu Labbo-Zauro, thanked the governor’s wife for the support, which he described as “timely”.

Labbo-Zauro, who was overwhelmed with joy, said that the assistance would go a long way in helping the family to take care of the triplets.

He said that the birth of the triplets, all boys, has brought the number of his children to 11.

Earlier, Mrs Felicia Paul, the Matron of the Maternity Complex, said that the mother of the triplets gave birth at home before she was brought to the hospital due postpartum hemorrhage (heavy bleeding after giving birth).

Paul called on the stakeholders to intensify advocacy and awareness campaigns to encourage pregnant women to go for antenatal care in hospitals.

This, she said, would promote hospital delivery and prevent maternal and child mortality.

“When the woman was rushed here, she was bleeding.

“We thank God that the woman is living in Zauro community, which is not more than two kilometres to the hospital. What do you think will happen if the woman is living about 100 kilometers or more from the facility, and she is bleeding?” She asked.