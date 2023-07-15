From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Wife of Kebbi State Governor and Founder of Nasara Initiative for women and youths development, Hajiya Zainab Nasir Idris has expressed her commitment to partner with various international and national organizations for the progress of the society.

Idris stated this in Abuja at a meeting with

UFUK Dialogue, Near Foundation and Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) a non-profit Organisations with interest in the promotion of dialogue and a culture of peaceful co-existence .

According to her Press Secretary,Hajia Khadija Saadu in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, Governor’s Wife meeting with the NGOs was aimed at driving the community development initiatives that will focus on enhancement of education, health and economic development in Kebbi State.

She said, Idris who applauded the NGOs for given back to Nigeria’s society, ” assured her commitment towards positive collaboration”.

Earlier,the President of UFUK Dialogue, Emrah Ilgen while briefing Governor’s Wife according to the statement, explained their several activities they have embarked upon aimed at promoting peace and unity across the country’s religious and ethnic divides.

“We also dwelling on women empowerment, promotion of education through our Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) and others. Over the years, Ufuk dialogue has organized several events jointly chaired by leaders of the two major religions in Nigeria and also had the presence and commitment of Federal and State governments, traditional rulers and other distinguished Nigerians on how to work together to promote peace through dialogue and provide social intervention projects in Education, Healthcare, Water and Sanitation, Orphans and less privileged”.