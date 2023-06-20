From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Hajiya Zainab Nasir Idris, has assured that her office would partner with the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) on key areas in order to create a better and healthier society for women and children in the state.

She gave the assurance when the National President of NAWOJ, Ladi Bala, led a delegation on an advocacy visit to her office in Birnin Kebbi.

While identifying the key areas of collaboration as girl-child education, and gender-based violence; she noted that her office’s mandates and that of NAWOJ are similar.

The governor’s wife assured that under the present administration of her husband, Governor Nasiru Idris who was a teacher, she is set to prioritize education, specifically focusing on empowering the girl-child.

She said her position as the wife of the governor and her experiences will enable her to advocate for some policies, launch initiatives, and engage communities to ensure every girl in Kebbi State has access to quality education, fostering social progress and gender equality.

While describing the role of the media as the first estate of the realm particularly NAWOJ, she noted that there was a need for the women groups to continue to create more awareness on girl-child education and speak out against the rising cases of gender-based violence.

Earlier in her remarks, Ladi Bala, the National President of NAWOJ, called on the state government to ensure effective representation of women in the cabinet, noting that without such representation, there will be no meaningful advancement for women.

While thanking the wife of the Kebbi State Governor for appointing one of their members, the immediate past Zonal Secretary of NAWOJ, Hajiya Khadijat Saidu, as her Press Secretary, she assured her of high-level professional discharge of duty.

She equally called on the state government to ensure that the school environment is safe for Nigerian children, in the face of increasing insecurity in the country.

The highlight of the visit was an investiture of Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris as the state Patron of NAWOJ.