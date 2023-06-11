From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The wife of Kebbi State Governor, Hajiya Zainab Nasare Idris has approved the immediate appointment of Khadija Saidu of The Nation Newspaper Correspondent as her Press Secretary.

The appointment according to a statement from the first lady’s office was based on merit and track records of the appointee. The appointment is with effect from June 9.

“Her Excellency, tasked the appointee to see her appointment as a call to service and to do her best to justify the confidence reposed in her. She wished her the best in the discharge of her statutory duties to the state.

“Until her appointment, Khadijat Saidu holds BA. English, ND Mass Communication, was the Kebbi State Correspondent For The Nation Newspaper and the immediate past Zonal Secretary Nigerian Association of Women journalist NAWOJ, North West.”