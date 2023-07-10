From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasiru Idris, has relieved his Special Adviser(SA) on Youths, Mr Babangida Sarki, of his appointment over the immoral message he posted on his Whatsapp status.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Ahmed Idris confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “the sacking of the SA was sequel to an indecent posting he made on his WhatsApp status.

“The Governor, who was enraged by the obnoxious development said the Aide trampled on the moral and social ethos of the Kebbi society, which is largely Islamic.

“The Kauran Gwandu vowed that his administration would not condone any of such acts that denigrate the morality and integrity of the people of the state.

“The Governor also cautioned other public officers against making such heinous postings in their social media handles and other public fora,” he said.