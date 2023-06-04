From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Dr Nasir Idris has promised to complete the ongoing State Secretariat Project at Gwadangwaji, Birnin Kebbi.

The project was awarded during the Alhaji Saadu Nasamu Dakingari administration in 2012 and the contract for its completion was rewarded by the immediate past Governor of the state, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, but the work was abandoned by the contractor.

The governor made the promise when he inspected the project as part of efforts to complete campaign promises during the gubernatorial campaign period prior to his election as the governor of Kebbi State.

He said: “It is part of the projects I have inherited and I have assured the Kebbi State workers through the Head of Service that when I come I am going to complete the Secretariat.

“That is why we come to see things by ourselves so that we will sit down with the Ministry of Works and the Office of the HoS to see how best we will agree with the contractor to come back to the site.”

The governor said that the project was very important and that the state government cannot in any way toy with it.

‘ This Secretariat is very important to us, this project is a very big project. Therefore, I am assuring the workers that we have inspected the project and we are going to complete it,” he added.

The Governor was accompanied on the inspection visit by the former Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Saidu Nasamu Dakingari who served as the Director-General of Kebbi State APC campaign Council and Alhaji Abubakar Gari Malam, deputy director general of the campaign Council.

On arrival at the Secretariat complex, the governor and his entourage were received by the new Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafidan Yauri, the Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena, Chief of Staff Government House, Barrister Attahiru Maccido, some Government officials and engineers of Rockwell Construction company handling the project.