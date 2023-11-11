From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris has flagged off N3.8 billion rehabilitation of Yauri township roads in Yauri Local Government Area of the state.

Idris, while flagging off the roads in Yauri on Saturday, also announced the rehabilitation of Warra township roads in Ngaski Local Government Area worth N1.8 billion.

According to him, roads rehabilitation and construction would be a continuous process under his administration.

He said,” Of all the local government areas of the state, Warra roads are the only ones not rehabilitated which the government found necessary to take action.”

Idris also said that roads in Zuru Emirate would be next in line of rehabilitation, adding that the negotiations were being finalised between the state government and the Federal Government for the completion of Koko/Dabai road and construction of Malando- Warra- Kainji road.

“We informed the federal government that the present contractor handling the project is incompetent, and would therefore like the federal authority concerned to revoke the contract and hand it over to the state government,” he said.

Idris, also announced that his administration would equally rehabilitate roads in Argungu Emirate as well as other parts of the state.

On education, Idris, said that the state government had acquired large expanse of land and paid compensation for the establishment of Federal College Education, Yauri.

“I will also like the Emir of Yauri, Dr Muhammad Zayyanu-Abdullahi, to advise the government for an appropriate location for the establishment of Mega School in Yauri.

“My administration has promised to establish the schools in all emirates’ headquarters so as to enroll more children into the formal education system,” he said.

On security, the governor acknowledged that priority, material and financial support given to security matters had yielded positive result for the return of adequate security in the emirate.

He thanked the emir and the people of the area for their unflinching support to his administration and promised to sustain reciprocal gesture.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida, commended the governor for placing premium on improving the general wellbeing of Yauri people.

On his part, the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar-Faruk, said that the roads’ rehabilitation was in line with the good governance spirit of Gov. Idris’s administration.

“The project entails the rehabilitation and reconstruction of four number- roads including local government Dawanau junction, market road about – Tashar Garkuwa, Garkan Dudu- Liberia junction and police station – Union Bank at total cost of N3.8 billion,” he said.

In his remarks, the Emir of Yauri,his royal Highness, Alh. Dr. Zayyanu-Abdullahi, reaffirmed his loyalty and support to the incumbent administration and thanked the governor for fulfilling his campaign promises.