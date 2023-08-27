From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Wife of Kebbi State Governor Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris applauded the emergency of her nominee,Miss Sani Fatima Muhammad among forty-six Nigerian students drawn across the country’s tertiary institutions as first set of beneficiaries of Renewed Hope Initiative, an initiative of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Muhammad,a recipient of the scholarship was a nominee from Nasara Initiative For Women And Youth Development Foundation of the Wife of the Kebbi state Governor, Hajia Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Wife Hajiya Khadija Saadu confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

the beneficiaries were drawn from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, among which is Sani Fatima Muhammad of the federal University Birnin Kebbi , Kebbi State. Who emerged as a proud recipient of the scholarship.

“The award came under the National Scholarship Programme on Tertiary Education (NAPS), a programme of the Renewed Hope Initiative of Sen. Oluremi Tinubu to support women educational upliftment in the country.

“While congratulating the beneficiary Hajia Zainab Nasare noted that the gesture is part of efforts by the initiative to ensure that no willing student is left behind.

“The inaugural National Scholarship Programme of the Renewed Hope Initiative is a four year scholarship programme of One Million Naira per year and a laptop for each beneficiary.”