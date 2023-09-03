From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, has urged youths and social media influencers in the state to use their platforms for progress and development of the state.

Idris stated this at the Kebbi State Maiden Facebook Connect 2023, with the theme: Remodeling the Use of Social Media and Challenges of the 21st Century in Birnin Kebbi yesterday.

He said: “The social media influencers should use social media for positivity, economic growth, social cohesion and unity in the state. Politics is now over, the focus of the government is to improve the welfare of the people and propel the development of the state.”

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner