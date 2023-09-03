From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi
Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, has urged youths and social media influencers in the state to use their platforms for progress and development of the state.
Idris stated this at the Kebbi State Maiden Facebook Connect 2023, with the theme: Remodeling the Use of Social Media and Challenges of the 21st Century in Birnin Kebbi yesterday.
He said: “The social media influencers should use social media for positivity, economic growth, social cohesion and unity in the state. Politics is now over, the focus of the government is to improve the welfare of the people and propel the development of the state.”
The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner
of Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed, reiterated his administration’s commitment to attract investments and promote economic growth of the state.
Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters and Power, Alhaji Kabiru Sani-Giant, as well as the state Chairman of the Face- book Connect, charged social media users to use the media for unity, and be members of one family for the progress of the state.
He said: “Governor Idris is a man of vision with necessary capability and ability to develop the state into a land of prosperity. Any visitor who vis- its the state within the 100 days of this administration will be able to see the transformation started by the administration,”