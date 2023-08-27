From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Dr Nasir Idris has appealed to all the people of in the state to rally round the present administration in the state in its quest to take the state to next level of development.

The Governor stated this in his message to the people of the state to mark 32 years anniversary of the creation of Kebbi state.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG),Alhaji Yakubu Bala made the statement on behalf of the State Governor.

According to the Statement made available to newsmen by CPS to the Governor, Ahmed Idris, Governor assured the people of the state that his administration are determined to transform the state for the benefits of everybody.

He stated: “While congratulating the government and good people of the state for attaining 32 years of existence, Gov. Idris assured that the present administration is fully determined to bring positive development to the state.

“The governor reminded the people of the excellent developmental projects being executed by his administration in less than 100 days in office and assured that it was just the begining of a new dawn in the state.

“He enjoined the people to continuously pray for peace to reign across the state, observing that peace is critical to meaningful development of any society”, he noted.

Idris assured the people of the state that the present administration under his watch had already initiated a very good plan on how to transform Kebbi to be at top with other developed states in Nigeria.

He assured that his administration would welcome advice, suggestions as well as constructive criticism that would move the state forward, stressed that “togetherness, we shall make Kebbi a great state envy of all.”