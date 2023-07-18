From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has sought for the support from World Bank towards creating investment opportunities for both foreign and local investors in the state.

The State Governor,Dr Nasir Idris disclosed this during a meeting with the World Bank Country Director in Nigeria, Mr Shubham Chauhdiri in Abuja on Monday.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ahmed Idris confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, ” the meeting deliberated on ways to get intervention from the bank towards assisting Kebbi State to become investment hub of Northwestern region, adding that attracting investors into the state would no doubt fast-track growth and development.

“The essence of this meeting is to see how we can get intervention to create an enabling environment for investors to come and invest in the land of equity. Of course, Kebbi has a lot of potentials that needed to be harnessed by both local and foreign investors.

“Remember, investment is a key to individual, corporate and societal growth, hence the need to invite more people to come and invest so that industries will be established, businesses will thrive and commercial activities will also boom,” he said.

The Governor, according to CPS, urged all and sundry in the state to rally round his administration to enable him deliver the dividends of democracy to all nuks crannies of Kebbi State.

While responding, the Country Director, Mr Shubham Chauhdiri was qouted to have assured the Governor that the World Bank would look into the possibility of assisting Kebbi to fulfil its dream of becoming the investment hub of Northwestern region.

“He expressed delight that the state had many investment potentials to be exploited by investors, hence the need to create an enabling environment for such”, the statement added.