From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Dr Nasir Idris has sought the intervention of the Judiciary in the State to decongest the prisons.

Idris stated this while swearing in the Acting Grand Khadi of the state, Khadi Sadik Usman Muktar, at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

The governor, who pleaded to the Acting Chief Judge, Justice Umar Abubakar, to use a few days of their vacation to visit prisons, noted that he had received complaints of prisons decongestion.

According to him, “I want to use this medium to ask the Acting Chief Judge because I received complaints of congestion in our prisons. Even though I learnt that you have started your annual vacation. Even with that, I want you to use some of your days in your vacation to go around the prisons to decongest our prisons.”

Idris informed the staff of the judiciary on the occasion that his administration is fully aware of the challenges facing them and stressed that his government would address them.

“I want to assure you that this administration will do everything possible within available resources in our means to make the judiciary smile.”

He disclosed that the Acting Grand Khadi was chosen due to his track record and urged him to put more effort into justice and the confidence the people have in him.

Governor Idris also informed the Judiciary how his administration has awarded different contracts for the development of the state, improving security in parts of Kebbi South senatorial districts, and stressed that his administration’s doors are open for advice and constructive criticisms.