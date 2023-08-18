From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris has sworn -in 26 Commissioners and created eight new Ministries including Ministries Humanitarian affairs and Internal Security.

Idris also created Ministry of Rural and Community Development, Establishment,Training and Pension,Solid minerals development and Mining,Rural and Community, Development, Religious Affairs , Physical Planning and Urban Development as well as Ministry of Digital Economy.

While inaugurating the newly Commissioners, Governor Idris informed them that they were chosen base on their tracks record and they should always remember that in order to discharge good services to the people of the state.

“I want to wish all of you best of luck in discharging your responsibilities and I am challenges you all to live up to the expectations of the government ,the people,and serve the good people of Kebbi State with dedication, commitment , sincerity, selfness and fear of God”.

While speaking on behalf of other appointees, Commissioner of Finance,Alhaji Abubakar Muhammed Birnin Kebbi commended the Governor for appointed them based on the trust and confidence he has on them and promised to serve diligently without disappoint the people of the state.

Among those people appointed as Commissioners includes; Alhaji Garba Umar Dutsinmari who was posted to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs,Abba Sani Kalgo,Budget and Economic Planning,Yunusa Musa Ismail,Health, Juinaidu B. Marsha,Justice, Samaila Yakubu Augie,Home Affairs and Internal Security,Yakub Ahmed Birnin Kebbi, Information and Cultures, Nura Bala Fingila,Youth and Sports Development and Hayatu Bawa Jega, Physical Planning and Urban Development among others.