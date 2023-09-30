From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Dr.Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu was among important dignatories who attended the wedding fatiha of Alhaji AbdulHakim Bala Bawa Kaoje, the son of former Minister of Youths and Sports, Bala Bawa Kaoje.

The wedding which took place in GRA, Bauchi this Saturday was also attended by the former Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Saidu Nasamu Dakingari, Commissioners and Special Advisers.

The Governor who was warmly received by a delegation from Bauch State Government, prayed Allah to bless the new couple, AbdulHakim Bala Bawa Kaoje, bridegroom and his bride Hajiya Zainab Shu’aibu.

Governor Nasir Idris wished the couple a blissful marriage life and good offsprings in their matrimonial home.

He also enjoined the couple to see the marriage as a fulfilment of religious obligation and to do everything humanly possible not to allow third party into the affairs of their matrimonial issues.

Idris also used the medium to appreciate the Bauchi State Government for according warmth reception to him and his entourage in adding to sending a delegation to attend the wedding under the leadership of the Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Auwal Jatau.

Those who accompanied the Governor to solemnize the marriage include, Hon.Dr.Yusuf Sununu, Minister of State for Education, Hon.Bello Dallatun Ka’oje (Kogunan Gwandu), Alh.Dr.Usman Tunga (Rector WUFP BK),Hon.Abubakar Chika (Garkuwan Ƙaura), Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Bello Ibrahim Nahaliku, Accountant General. Hon.Garba Umar Dutsin Mari,Commissioner of Local Government and Chietaincy Affairs, Alhaji Kabiru Sani Giant, Special Adviser to the Governor on Power and Political Affairs and Alhaji Aliyu Guruza (Haji Guruza).