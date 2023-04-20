Fom Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State governor-elect Dr. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu has received certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Also presented with similar document were the Deputy Governor-elect, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida and ten members-elect to the Kebbi State House of Assembly.

The ceremony was performed at the INEC headquarters, Birnin Kebbi by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Barrister Ahmad Bello Muhammad under the supervision of the National Commissioner of INEC in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, Professor Muhammad Sani Kalla.

Also present were the State Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Lawal Daura, representative of the State Director, DSS and other heads of security agencies.

The Electoral Commissioner, Barrister Ahmad Bello Mahmud said the issuance of certificate of return to elected candidates was the last process of INEC timetable preparatory to swearing-in.

He congratulated all the recipients and prayed for GOD’s guidance to enable them deliver.

Barrister Ahmad Bello Mahmud advised the governor-elect to maximally harness the agricultural potential of Kebbi state for optimum benefits. He argued that agriculture has the highest contribution to Nigeria’s GDP more than oil.

In similar remark, INEC National Commissioner, in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, Professor Muhammad Sani Kalla, said as a professional in animal husbandry, he has noticed that Kebbi state has high potential in cattle and goats advising the incoming government to optimally develop the livestock sector.

In vote of thanks, the Governor-elect, Dr. Nasir Idris, thanked INEC and security agencies, for providing enabling environment to the people of Kebbi state to perform their civic duty.

Dr. Nasir thanked the people of the state for giving him the mandate to service them, promising to uplift their standard of living.

The governor-elect also acknowledged the rich potential of natural resources in Kebbi state, saying agricultural development would receive utmost priority under his administration.

Furthermore, he pledged to complete ongoing projects started by incumbent government and initiate new ones for the socio-economic prosperity of the people of Kebbi State.

The governor-elect , Dr. Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu then moved straight to Government House to present his certificate of return to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for acknowledgement.

In a remark, Dr. Nasir Idris thanked Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for providing all requirements that paved way for his victory at the polls.

He was also happy that APC administration would succeed another APC government for continuity and development.

The governor-elect remarked that they would forever remain loyal to Governor Atiku Bagudu and solicited for cooperation from the populace.

In response, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu congratulated the governor-elect, his deputy and members-elect of the House of Assembly for receiving certificates of return successfully.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu remarked that the people of Kebbi state owed a big gratitude to God for his mercies.

He equally thanked the hardworking people of the state for their solidarity, extending similar gesture to INEC, security agencies, the media, drivers and facilitators who provided the requisite logistics.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu was also full of praises for the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, for his active participation in the political process which facilitated the victory of APC.

In addition, the governor thanked religious leaders, traditional rulers and labour leaders for their support to the administration.