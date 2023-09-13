From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Dr Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, has donated N70 million to the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) and Wheat Farmers Association of Nigeria (WEFAN) to purchase improved seeds to boost production.

The governor stated this during a Courtesy visit by the leaders of the associations at the Government House Birnin Kebbi.

He said,” Kebbi State is famous in rice and wheat production in Nigeria and beyond. I will sustain its lead as the number one producer of the commodities.

“My government has placed top priority on agriculture, and I will explore all ways to help farmers boost production in the state.

“Now that the subsidy has been removed, the only alternative is to embrace agriculture; and the government will assist wherever necessary; that is why I am making the donation of N70 million for the purchase of improved seeds to sustain the cultivation of both crops.”

According to him, the present government under his watch is the government of the common man with an open door for advice.

Idris thanked the members of the association for their support towards ensuring his victory and their support to the incumbent government.

Earlier, Alhaji Bello Barade, the state chairman of RIFAN, said they were at the government house together with members of WFAN to congratulate the governor on his election victory and giant strides recorded within 100 days in office.

“I am thanking the governor for appointing two members of RIFAN as commissioners and his Chief of Staff.

“This shows that the governor has incorporated RIFAN 100 per cent in his administration,” he said.

Barade informed the governor that the rice farmers had been cultivating the commodity three times a year, saying that two times during dry season farming and one wet season farming using improved seeds which were in short supply.

“Consequently, farmers are now using rice-for-food as seeds which motivated the association to start the cultivation of the improved seeds of 400 hectares in Bagudo Local Government Area estimated to cost N70 million for distribution to farmers,” he said.

Barade appealed to the governor for intervention and support to upset the cost in order to boost production in the state.

Also speaking, Alhaji Ibrahim Suru, the National Financial Secretary of RIFAN, conveyed the solidarity message of the National Chairman of the association, Alhaji Aminu Goronyo, to the governor for honouring RIFAN by incorporating its members in his administration.

“Kebbi state is the centre of Agriculture production in Nigeria and RIFAN wants such efforts to be sustained and increase cultivation to be largest this year.

“I want the state government to enter into a joint venture with RIFAN in the provision of agricultural inputs to rice farmers,” he said.

Suru assured the governor of the unflinching support of RIFAN to his administration to succeed in its agricultural policy and food security.

Among those in the delegation included, Alhaji Isyaku Gabi, the state Chairman of WFAN, and Patron of RIFAN, Alhaji Abubakar Jakwadejin-Bakuwai, the District Head of Jagwadeji Bakuwai.