Kebbi Governor, Nasir Idris, has issued a directive to all ministries and parastatals in the state to accept Corps members posted to them without any reservation.

The governor disclosed this when he addressed the 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Corps during the closing ceremony at the Dakingari Orientation Camp.

The governor, who was represented the Commissioner of Youths and Sports Development/NYSC Kebbi State Governing Board, Mr. Nura Bala Fingila, noted that with the energy and zeal displayed by the Corps members, he was optimistic that the foundation for a promising service year has already been laid.

NYSC state coordinator, Mrs. Okolo Agatha Banki, in her address, reminded the Corps members of the oath of allegiance they signed during the swearing-in ceremony and urged them to sustain the patriotism, hard work, discipline, and resilience they had shown while on the Camp to meet the expectations of Nigerians. She also cautioned them to shun all other social vices and integrate into their host communities and embark on beneficial community development projects.