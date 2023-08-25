From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris has urged 9,100 flood victims in the State to utilize relief items distributed to them by the National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA) judiciously and avoid selling the items.

Idris,stated this while speaking at the distribution of the relief items to the 2022 flood affected person’s and most vulnerables in Kebbi State by NEMA under the 2023 Special National Economic and Livelihood Emergency Intervention (DNELEI) , held at Bulasa ware house,Kalgo road,Kebbi State.

According to him, “the committee have being set up by the Governor which will cut across the local government areas to ensure that distribution of these items reaches all the beneficiaries in good time and with full quantity expected.

“The items will be given out in different categories comprises of food items and others. Whichever category of the items the beneficiaries get,you should all use it judiciously. There is no need of selling the items. It is given to you because it is going to benefit you and your family members.

“But I believed,if you received it,it will benefit you and your family members in many ways”, he said.

The Governor disclosed that the list of the beneficiaries would be issued out through the sharing Committee that would be headed by Commissioners from each LGA as well as Special Advisers to the Governor in case a LGA do not have Commissioner.

He urged the Committee to justly distribute relief items to the flood victims and vulnerable persons in state stressed that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG),Alhaji Yakubu Bala would made the Committee list available to the public.

Earlier, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Alhaji Yakubu Bala, informed the stakeholders that the distribution of the items was the first phase of given out relief items to the vulnerable stressed that state government is planning more of such packages to the people of the state.

While addressing beneficiaries and stakeholders, Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Habib-Ahmed, said, ” the Federal Government approved the intervention specially for people affected by the 2022 flood disasters and those classified as the most vulnerable persons across the country.

“Following the flood, search and rescue operations were successfully conducted in several locations where trapped persons were rescued and given necessary care.

” Immediately after the flood incidents, damage and loss assessment were conducted and relief items approved by the Federal Government were delivered across the states to compliment initial intervention by the state government. ”

The NEMA DG who was represented by the SNELEI, Alhaji Ibrahim Yusuf, said that federal government approved the special intervention to assist vulnerable person across the country and those affected by the flood to support their quick return to normalcy.

According to him,”this intervention is also expected to drive the sustainable socio- economic resilience of the targeted most vulnerable individuals”.

He disclosed that a total of 660,884 households were verified and targeted to be benefit from the intervention across the 36 states and FCT and urged the beneficiaries to make proper use of the items to improve their socio- economic conditions.

He thanked the state government and, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), for providing them with all the necessary support to accomplish the very important and timely intervention.