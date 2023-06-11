From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governo Dr Nasir Idris has urged intending pilgrims from the state to this year’s Hajj to be of good conduct and character throughout the period of the pilgrimage.

Idris gave the advice during a farewell visit to the first batch of pilgrims at the Hajj camp, Birnin Kebbi this Saturday.

The governor remarked that pilgrims from the state have been known to be law-abiding, and they might be appealing to them to uphold such virtues.

He informed them that this was the first time the incumbent government has organized the Hajj exercise and had tried its best to ensure that the airlift operation was carried out from Birnin Kebbi Airport but providence has destined that the exercise would take off from Sokoto Airport.

Idris advised the pilgrims to regard such development as an act of God saying that he would also perform the Hajj this year together with them to enable him to examine areas in need of improvement.

The governor gave an assurance that all arrangements for the comfort and welfare of the pilgrims have been finalized in Saudi Arabia, only waiting for their arrival to the holy land.

Governor Idris urged the pilgrims to fervently pray for the success of the nation’s leaders as well as peace and prosperity in Nigeria

In a remark, this year’s Kebbi State Amirul Hajj, former Minister of Internal Affairs, General Muhammadu Magoro, informed the governor that everything has been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the Hajj operation.

Magoro announced that eighteen medical doctors and an appropriate number of Medical Staff would accompany the pilgrims to Saudi Arabia to cater for their health needs.

He also averred that fourteen committees have been set up to ensure the proper welfare of the pilgrims.

Speaking on behalf of the pilgrims, Ahmad Galadima from Argungu local government thanked the governor for the proper arrangement made towards the success of Hajj the operation.