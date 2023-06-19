Bandits abduct 15 from Shanga LGA

From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Dr Nasir Idris has assured the Emir of Yauri, Dr Muhammad Zayyanu Abdullahi, of the state government’s commitment to ensure the security of lives and properties of the people in his domain and all parts of the state.

The governor gave the assurance while on a sympathy visit to Tungar Makera in the Shanga Local Government Area of the State where fifteen people were kidnapped and four eventually escaped from the bandits on Sunday.

Governor Idris, who was received by the Emir in Tungar Makera village expressed dismay over the unfortunate incident.

The Kauran Gwandu promised the citizens that the state government would do everything humanly possible to ensure the safety and security of people and their properties in the area.

According to him, the security of lives and their properties would be accorded top priority by his administration.

Idris said that Yauri Emirate in the state was one of the most peaceful areas in the State except for the pockets of insecurity challenges recently recorded in the area.

” Yauri is a peaceful Emirate in Kebbi State unlike in Fakai and Danko Wasagu Local Government Areas where attacks by the bandits are more frequent.

” I want to assure you that the state government is taking adequate security measures to address the situation, just as we are working round the clock to restore adequate security in Zuru Emirate,” he averred.

Governor Idris appreciated the support and cooperation of the Emir and reassured him of regular consultations on issues that concern his subjects.

”We are very grateful for your support and leadership qualities, I want to use this opportunity to tell you that my government is always ready to take advice from you,” he said.

The governor donated one hundred and two (102) bags of assorted rice and an undisclosed amount of money to the victims.

Responding, the Emir of Yauri, Dr. Muhammad Zayyanu Abdullahi thanked the governor for the sympathy visit and appreciated the donation of relief assistance to the people in the village.

He described the gesture of the governor as magnanimous and the first of its kind in the area.

Earlier, some of the residents narrated to the Governor how the bandits unleashed an attack on the village, kidnapped scores of people and rustled their livestock.

In another development, Gov. Idris had paid a similar sympathy visit to Tudun Tarana village in the same Local Government where bandits kidnapped two persons and killed one other.

In his condolence remark to the people of the village, the governor prayed Allah to forgive the deceased and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

He said it was incumbent upon his government to ensure the security of lives of the populace so that the people could sleep with their eyes closed and farmers could also go to their farms without molestation by the bandits.

He also thanked the people in the area for their support to APC which led to his emergence as the governor, assuring them of the State government”s determination to cater for their welfare.

The governor donated fifty bags of rice to the community and an undisclosed amount of money to the families of the victims.

Earlier, the Chairman of Shanga Local Government Area, Hon Aliyu Takware, on behalf of the stakeholders of the area expressed profound gratitude to the governor for the visit.

He announced the food and monetary relief package to the victims from the governor.