From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, has assented to executive bill for increase of retirement age for teachers from 60 to 65 years and from 35 to 40 years in service.

The signing ceremony was performed by the Governor at the Government House Birnin Kebbi which was witnessed by the Speaker of tbe State Assembly, Hon Usman Muhammad Ankwe.

Idris while thanking members of the State House of Assembly for the passage of the bill, also described the day as historic to Kebbi State teachers.

He expressed delight for championing the struggle for the teachers bill when he was the President of NUT .

” And fortunately, I am the architect of the struggle, when I was the President of NUT, I have been running from one pillar to another to ensure that the former President, Muhammad Buhari assented to the bill which he graciously did.

” School teachers will never forget this day because their yearnings is to see the bill passed by KBHA and assented to by the Executive.

‘ I urge the primary and secondary school teachers to salute the courage of the Speaker and members of the State House of Assembly for this historic day ‘, he averred.

The Governor also applauded the harmonious working relationship between the House and the Executive.

‘ This is a clear testimony that the House of Assembly of Kebbi State is a House of people .

Earlier, the Speaker of the assembly, Hon Usman Muhammad Ankwe, said the bill aimed to address a crucial matter that affected the lives and careers of the primary and secondary school teachers’ the retirement age and length of service.

According to him, teachers play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the nation.

Ankwe added that,” They are custodians of knowledge moulding young minds of the future.

“It is our duty to ensure that our teachers are well supported, motivated and provided with necessary measures to enhance their professional lives.”

He also emphasised that the bill would establish a standardized retirement age and length of service for the teachers in the state.

“The governor also recognised the invaluable experience and wisdom that comes with years of dedicated service.

” The government aimed to create a fair and equitable framework for retirement benefits and pensions, ensuring our dignity and financial security.

“This will not only reward their years of service but also serve as an incentive for attracting and retaining highly qualified teachers in our state’s schools.

” The government has understood the challenges faced by our teachers, such as heavy workload, limited resources and evolving demands of the education sector,” Ankwe said.

The speaker implored the stakeholders to lend the support to the bill by recognising its potentials to uplift the teaching profession and improve the quality of education in the state.

In another development, at the meeting of the State Executive Council presided by Governor Nasir Idris, the Council approved the implementation of the State Action Business Enabling Reforms, SEBA Programme aimed at facilitating ease of doing business in the state.

Under the scheme, Kebbi state would receive fifty two point five million Dollars from the 700 million dollars of the World Bank nationwide.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Abba Sani Kalgo, said the state government would put necessary things in place preparatory to the kick off of the programme to achieve the target objective.

Abba added that the administration has upheld adherence to its fiscal responsibility policy and World Bank guideline to enhance the economic prosperity of Kebbi State.