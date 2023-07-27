From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Dr Nasir Idris has approved over N2.04 billion for the construction of 86 new classrooms, renovations of 224 ones and supply of 7,215 furniture to schools across the state.

The Executive Secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Hassan Umar, who confirmed this during a press conference at the agency’s headquarters, Birnin Kebbi, revealed that the fund would also be used for the construction of 62 toilets in the schools, as well as the construction of five walls in five primary schools to provide adequate security for the pupils.

According to him, “the funds will also be used for the renovations of one hall,t wo hostels, equipping three schools with ICT gadgets in order to provide digital learning and improve on the digital learning which is currently going on in the state.

“And the funds are also going to be used for the construction of eight motorized boreholes in the schools. All these funds are going to be spent to better the learning environment for teaching and learning to take place in our schools.”

Umar noted that the approval was a great development in the history of the state considering the fact that the governor, Dr Nasir Idris background as a teacher which he said the state would benefit from, especially for the progress of the education sector.

“This is a welcome development because teaching and learning could only be effective if there is a conducive physical environment and social environment. Therefore, for effective teaching and learning to take place, that is why the governor is making sure that there is going to be a conducive environment for quality education in Kebbi State.

“Having His Excellency, Governor Nasir Idris as the Governor of Kebbi State, is the best thing that had ever happened in the history of the state. This is because, those of us who knew him, his capacity, competency and degree of commitment, know that any place is leading as the Chief Executive Officer, the place is going to prosper.

“And we are confident that there will be tremendous progress to be witnessed in the state in the next eight years,” he said.