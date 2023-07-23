From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has flagged off 2023 aerial sprays against Quelea Birds which invaded rice and other grains farms in various parts of the state.

The state has discovered three locations where these birds are having their nests, including, Argungu, Lafugu in Bagudo and Kalgo LGA, respectively.

State Governor Dr Nasir Idris, who flagged off the areal sprays against the pest at Ambursa, appealed to neighbouring states to emulate the state by collectively doing the same to defeat the devastating birds simultaneously.

Idris, represented by the Secretary to the Government, Alhaji Yakubu Bala, said that the state would do everything within her power to protect food security in the state and in Nigeria.

According to him, “We like to specifically appreciate the efforts of the former Deputy Governor, Col (retd) Samaila Yombe Dabai, for agreeing to work with us all along. And you should all know that Kebbi State Government is committed to contributing to the development of agriculture and ready to fight against anything that will hinder agriculture production in Kebbi and in general.

“And for that reason, I want to call on other neighbouring states to emulate us, to do the same. It is when we fight these birds together that we can defeat them collectively.”

Earlier, the immediate past Deputy Governor, Col (retd) Samaila Yombe Dabai, while speaking on behalf of Aixel Nig.Ltd, the company executing the spraying of the pest, commended the State Government for promptly taking the decision to combat the Quelea.

He said: “I want to assure you that Aixel and Yomex Nig.Ltd, indigenous companies from the state, we have no reason for whatever to cry over the invasion of these birds. Because we are available to crush them.

“I want to assure you that this company, Aixel Nig Ltd, is capable to execute the job. This is the only indigenous company which we have in Nigeria doing this business of controlling these kinds of pest.”

Dabai, who said the company has been in such business for the past 15 years, appealed to the state government to sign MoU with the company so that they would not be waiting for a call before fighting the pest.

In his remark, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Mineral Resources, Mr Joel Aiki, described the state government intervention as prompt because the farmers have just finished their dry season harvesting and their millet planted during the wet season is maturing.

“It is very timely, we have just harvested our dry season rice and millet for the wet season is maturing. We are now having Quelea birds already coming to attack.

“And some of you may know that Kebbi State stands as a corridor through which they can gain entrance. These devastating birds come from Benin and Niger Republic. Some of them are already in existence and serving hosts.

“So, they have commenced their bad activities which could be leading to a shortage of food production in the state. So, we want to deeply appreciate the timely intervention by His Excellency, Governor of Kebbi State, Dr Nasir Idris.”