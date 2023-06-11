From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State governor’s wife Hajiya Zainab Nasare Idris has asked staff to freely interact with her, especially on the problems and challenges they are facing in the course of their duties.

The Press Secretary, Office of the Governor’s Wife, Khadijat Saidu, who confirmed this in a statement made available to reporters, stated that the first lady said this during her interaction with Government House staff.

According to her, “the interaction was aimed at familiarizing herself with these staff that are going to work with her at the government house.

“She encourages workers to feel free to air the problems that may hinder any of their statutory duties. She said the interaction is an avenue for every worker to express his or her feeling if any.

“The meeting includes both senior and junior staff of the government house with a view to enhance and boost their work at the government house.

“Hajia Zainab equally expressed her appreciation to all the staff and assured them that they will see changes during her tenure so that everyone can discharge his or her duty diligently.

“She then urged all staff to be more courageous and honest in the cause of discharging their duties, she further stressed that she has the plan to crates ways of development to all the works, but it could only be possible if all the workers give her maximum support in her plan to bring rapid development.”

She added the governor’s wife thanked all the staff for honouring her invitation and interacting with her.

Earlier, the representative of the Permanent Secretary Government House, Director of Works, Ibrahim Sarki who also introduced all heads of various Departments within the government house, assured the wife of the Governor their full support to ensure safety and a successful tenure in office.

He was quoted to have said that that all the workers she interacted with are all hardworking in their various areas of duty.