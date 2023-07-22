From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Malam Muhammad Sani, father to Abdulrahman Sani who was killed by operatives of Nigeria Customs Services (NCS), on November 10, 2020, has lauded Appeal Court in Sokoto State for upholding N100 million compensation to families of the decease.

It could be recalled that on May 25, 2022, Presiding Judge of the Federal High Court sitting in Birnin Kebbi, Justice Babagana Ashigar, had ordered the NCS to pay N100 million as compensation to the families of late Sani.

While briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, Sani, expressed his joy over the affirmation of the ruling by Court of Appeal in Sokoto.

He said,” Alhamdulillahi, I am happy as a father; and the two wives and the five children of the decease are happy with the upholding the early ruling of Federal Higher Court by the court of appeal in Sokoto today.

“We commend the Nigerian Judicial System, the judges and lawyers who had contributed immensely towards ensuring justice is served to the vulnerable and poor people like us.”

Sani recalled that the decease was on his way to the farm when the incident happened in Bunza Local Government Area in 2020.

“My son was on his way to the farm on November 10, 2020, along Bunza-Kamba road in Fingilla village of Dandi Local Government Area of the state when he was unlawfully killed by the personnel of the NCS who were on patrol,” he recalled.

Speaking on the ruling, Counsel to the decease, Umar Aminu-Kalgo, said that the panel of judges of the appeal court headed by Justice Muhammad Maiwada, upheld the early federal higher court ruling.

“On the whole, the early application as ruled by the federal high court here in Birnin Kebbi succeeded and same was granted as follows:

“A order is hereby made declaring the shooting to death of Abdulrahman Sani on Nov. 10, 2020 by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service Board and Comptroller- General of the NCS, who are the respondents, as unlawful and violation of the deceased fundamental right to life guaranteed under section 33 sub- section 1 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

” An order is hereby made directing the respondents to issue public apology in a written from to the applicant for the violation of the deceased fundamental right to life.

“An order is here made mandating the respondents to pay the sum of N100 million as damages for the violation of the decease’s fundamental right to life.

” An order for cost of litigation was hereby refused as same was not proved as required by the law,” he said.