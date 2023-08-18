From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Team Lead of Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP) in Kebbi State, Hajiya Hauwa Muhammed, has disclosed that over 47,000 users have benefitted from mobile phone and online App for continuous access to quality education in Kebbi.

Muhammed who stated this at one-day workshop organised for media organisations in Birnin Kebbi by the Kebbi state Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education in collaboration with UNICEF Sokoto Field Office for media engagement/awareness campaign among parents, students and the general public on NLP in the state, the platform provided alternative learning process for pupil’s.

According to her, “Nigeria learning passport is an online learning with a mobile phone, and offline that enable continues access to quality education, NLP provides alternative to learning process as it gives skill to people in education system and provide continues access to education for all children, teachers and communities.

“The platform was design by the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with UNICEF, Microsoft and Global Partnership for Education to bridge the gap of Covid-19 19 pandemic, the Nigeria Learning Passport program was launched by the Federal Ministry of Education on the 23rd of March 2022. However, Kebbi state government was the first state to launch the learning passport on the 30th, March 2022, some schools were selected as pilot schools to start the learning passport across the state.

“As I speak to you today, Nigeria learning passport as a platform have enrolled and engaged 47,000 users across the State, this has improve their learning abilities

The term media derived from medium, which mean mode donates an item specifically designed to reach a large audience or viewer.

“For that, the Nigeria learning passport decide to engage the media for many purposes: To have strong relationship with Nigeria learning passport. To achieve team objectives by increasing enrollment into the digital space.

“To increase learning productivity and better work performance To circulate news that can help people educate themselves. To appeal to the media to cooperate with the ministry of education to build an education space in the state to enhance more registration of children on Nigeria Learning passport.

“Kebbi State Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP) team was the first to reach the targeted number of 20,000 enrolment into the NLP Platform. UNICEF supported Kebbi State with 1,320 SAMSUNG Galaxy Tablets, 100 Screen Protector, 1,140 Device Case, 90 Projector and 60 Airtel Routers with Sim-cards to 60 schools (45 Public Primary & JSS) and 15 Integrated Qur’anic Schools (IQS). In this year, there were series of trainings to our teachers and campaigns to increase NLP users. I want to call on the government, traditional and religious institutions to support the Nigeria Learning Passport.

“In conclusion education is the process of learning which is not restricted to our school text-books. It is a holistic process of continues learning throughout our life time. Meanwhile the power of media cannot be over-emphasize, the media outlets is one of the main partner that will assist the Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education in promoting parental engagement, digital/remote learning, among other benefits at large”, she said.

Earlier, the Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Schools Education , Abubakar Magaji Nayalwa, represented by the a Director of SUBEB, Murtala Umar Illahu? described the NLP as an online App which would creates enable environment for both pupil’s and teachers to have access to quality education.

In his remark,a Director of Education Research Centre, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Schools Education, Alhaji Ibrahim Ladan Gulumbe informed the stakeholders at the event that the State Government through the Ministry resuscitated Computer department unit, which was obsolete with 15 Computer system and trained about 300 teachers on Computer training.

He added that, since them, the computer units at the Ministry have continue to waxing stronger which gave birth to NLP and usage of tablets by both Primary and Secondary Schools pupil’s.

The event was also included panelists from the Ministry, Media and Primary School who examined the important of NLP in the performances of the schools pupil’s and vital roles Media organisations could play to disseminate the relevant of the online App in standard of Education in Nigeria.